Millennials have a reputation for being lazy, entitled, and self-absorbed, and for the most studies show its unwarranted, and the Internet generation is no more likely to harbor feelings of inherent superiority than young people at any other time in recent history.

Celebrities – and former child stars in particular – also have a reputation for being lazy, entitled, and self-absorbed, and for the most, part

Take Ariana Grande, for example:

“When you’re cute but you’re also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf–kwitable #haventsleptinyears”

The singer posted the above photo to Instagram this week, along with a caption reading:

Ladies and gentlemen, we might have just reached peak entitlement.

Some folks have defended Ariana, claiming that she’s only taking flak for her comments because she’s a woman.

They are wrong.

The hardest working 23-year-old on the planet probably is a woman…

… but she’s definitely not a celebrity with eight figures in the bank.

In fact, she's probably a single mom

