On January 12, Jessica Chastain joined the chorus of angry Americans who are in disbelief over various ways Congress plans to destroy the Affordable Care Act.

Following the Senate voting to gut the ACA – an action that could force millions of women to pay for birth control out of their own pockets – the two-time Oscar nominee Tweeted her displeasure.

“#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance,” she wrote. “Congrats USA, you’re doing your part to keep women out of the work force.”

Chastain may have expected to receive some backlash for this remark.

But she probably didn’t expect to be lectured on birth control by Matt Garza, a journeyman Major League Baseball pitcher who posted a 4.51 ERA last year for Milwaukee.

We’ve documented Chastain’s Tweets, Garza’s dumb response and the way this exchange set off the Twitterverse below…