  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

MLB Player Mansplains Birth Control to Jessica Chastain

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 18, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Shaking her f cking head

On January 12, Jessica Chastain joined the chorus of angry Americans who are in disbelief over various ways Congress plans to destroy the Affordable Care Act.

Following the Senate voting to gut the ACA – an action that could force millions of women to pay for birth control out of their own pockets – the two-time Oscar nominee Tweeted her displeasure.

“#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance,” she wrote. “Congrats USA, you’re doing your part to keep women out of the work force.”

Chastain may have expected to receive some backlash for this remark.

But she probably didn’t expect to be lectured on birth control by Matt Garza, a journeyman Major League Baseball pitcher who posted a 4.51 ERA last year for Milwaukee.

We’ve documented Chastain’s Tweets, Garza’s dumb response and the way this exchange set off the Twitterverse below…

1. Shaking Her F-cking Head

Chastain was very likely wondering whether this would have happened with a female President. (Spoiler Alert: it would not have.)

2. Words of Wisdom

Words of wisdom
Chastain linked to the official Planned Parenthood Twitter account in passing along this advice.

3. Garza Chimes In

Garza chimes in
Just don’t have sex, women, Garza Tweeted. He was “juatsaying,” of course.

4. Oh, Really, …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 4981 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *