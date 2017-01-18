Steve Harvey may have celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday with some cake and ice cream.

But he also did so by issuing a mea culpa.

The comedian and talk show host finally responded to the onslaught of criticism he’s received since cracking wise about Asian men way back on January 6.

During a taping of his program, Harvey couldn’t hold back his laughter while talking about a (real!) self-help book titled “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.”

You must admit: that’s a pretty funny title and a rather absurd subject or an actual book.

But some critics think Harvey went a bit too far in the way he approached this topic, imagining a fake conversation between an Asian man and a white woman.

He did so by taking on the persona of a mild-mannered Asian man, pretending as if this man just encountered a white woman and asked:

“‘Excuse me, do you like Asian men?’ ‘No.’ Okay, thank you.’”

Harvey went on to joke about Asian men then attempting to go after black women.

“Same thing,” he said, still laughing. “‘You like Asian men? … ‘I don’t even like Chinese food. I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.'”

Twitter went after Harvey pretty hard …read more

Read more here:: THG