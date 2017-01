Everybody has a favorite thing about Law & Order: SVU’s Lt. Olivia Benson, including Mariska Hargitay’s cast mates.

“Her tenacity,” Kelli Giddish told E! News. “My…

…read more

Read more here:: E! Online

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 4981 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.