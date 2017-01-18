Who would have thought that out of all the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney Kardashian would be the one with the majorly scandalous romance?!

OK, sure, Kylie Jenner’s thing with Tyga is pretty scandalous. And Rob Kardashian’s relationship with Blac Chyna is The Worst.

Kim and Kanye are battling divorce rumor after divorce rumor, and Khloe is with Tristan Thompson while her ex-soulmate, Lamar Odom, is telling the world he wants her back.

And who even has time to get into the saga of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner …

Right, so perhaps all the people in this family are just ridiculous with relationships. That makes sense.

But Kourtney — normal-ish, laid-back, easy-going Kourtney — is the only one who’s been linked to the world’s silliest pop star.

After Kourtney broke up with Scott in the summer of 2015, she was linked to Justin Bieber, as absurd as that may seem. It was a fling, never anything serious (if it ever was anything at all).

It seemed like Kourtney recovered from her acute case of Bieber Fever though, and she hasn’t been seen with him at all in recent months.

Until a few days ago, that is.

On Saturday night, Kourtney was photographed with Justin at a

