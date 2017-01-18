In the early days of her third pregnancy, Jenelle Evans was uncharacteristically secretive.

In fact, until a police report revealed Jenelle’s pregnancy to the public, fans were unsure if there was any truth to the rumors that she was expecting her third child with her third baby daddy.

Despite her initial attempts to keep things on the down-low, in the months since word got out that she’s knocked up, Jenelle has been her usual candid self on social media.

We quickly learned that Jenelle is expecting a girl.

Jenelle even broke with Teen Mom tradition by telling us exactly what she plans to name her first daughter.

But because of the subterfuge of her first trimester, we never knew exactly when Jenelle conceived, so there was no way to calculate her due date.

Now, however, we know exactly when little Ensley Eason is scheduled to arrive in the world.

Jenelle posted the following Snapchat yesterday, complete with an update on just how far along she is.

As you can see, she captioned the pic “38 weeks preggo.”

That would mean she’s due to give birth near the end of January.

If she just hit the 38 week mark yesterday, it would mean that her due date …read more

