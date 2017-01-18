On Monday night, a new season of Counting On premiered on TLC.

While the show already gave fans a Jinger Duggar wedding special, this week’s episode flashed back to the preparation stage, specifically the search for a suitable gown.

Throughout the process, Jinger seemed excited and happy to have a camera crew documenting the build-up to her big day, but there have always been rumors that she planned to distance herself from he family’s reality TV empire shortly after tying the knot.

Now it seems there’s reason to believe Jinger will carry through on her promise to spend less time in the spotlight, and more time focusing on starting her own family.

Insiders say she and husband Jeremy Vuolo have every intention of breaking with the Duggar family tradition of remaining close to home by moving to his home in Texas.

These rumors may help explain a recent clip in which Jessa Duggar cried on camera, complaining that Jeremy is “stealing” Jessa from the rest of the family.

Of course, Jinger’s reluctance to participate in her family’s fame hustle is so well known that she inspired a “Free Jinger” website several years ago.

In all likelihood, Jinger would have distanced herself from …read more

