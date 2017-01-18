RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kanye West has been leaning on Caitlyn Jenner in lieu of a parental figure in his life.

“Kanye’s really bonded with Caitlyn,” an insider revealed, adding that the rapper has grown much closer to her “than he’s been able to with Kris Jenner.”

As Radar reported, West, 39, has been struggling ever since his beloved mom, Donda West, passed away at age 58 after she suffered complications following plastic surgery in November 2007.

PHOTOS: Kelly Ripa’s 8 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals Exposed

Now 67-year-old Jenner has really stepped up and been “very involved” with West’s recover following his meltdown and subsequent hospitalization.

Surprisingly, West and the former I Am Cait star have quite a few of the same viewpoints, including on politics.

“It was Caitlyn who convinced him of Donald Trump‘s merits,” said the source of the odd couple’s shared common ground.

“They speak two or three times a day,” added the source. “She’s really stepped in and filled an empty gap in his heart.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online