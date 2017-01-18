At this point, it’s nearly impossible to be surprised by anything Donald Trump says or does.

He recently shot down claims that he watched two prostitutes urinate on each other because he’s a germophobe, for example.

But while many have come to expect the ridiculous, the false and the infuriating from Trump, they remain peeved and perplexed when faced with everything that surrounds Donald Trump.

Like how quiet Republican lawmakers were when Trump slammed Civil Rights icon John Lewis? Sure.

But let’s focus more for a moment on how Spencer’s Gifts has chosen to profit off the Trump Presidency.

A store known for selling novelty items, Spencer’s may finally have gone too far.

Because while a coffee mug that reads “Coffee Makes Me [Poop Emoji]” may be humorous, most sane-minded individuals out there find nothing funny about the following shirts currently on the market:

“In case anyone still needed a reason to never walk into a @Spencers again, this is proudly being displayed in the front of their PDX store,” wrote Twitter Mary Numair last week.

Yes, the store is actually selling a shirt based on Trump's admission that he often just grabs women by the pussy, an admission he made on tape back in

