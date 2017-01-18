Paging Dr. Drew! Paging Dr. Drew!

Kris Jenner may be in dire need of your assistance.

According to a bombshell new report, Jenner has a scheme up her very expensive sleeve, one that will combine her family’s reality show with her family’s number-one nemesis in an attempt to rid the latter from her life once and for all.

We write, of course, about Blac Chyna.

The moody fiancee of Rob Kardashian, Chyna has clashed with Kris and company for years.

It all started awhile back, after Kylie Jenner started dating Chyna’s original baby daddy, Tyga, spending a lot of time with the ex-couple’s son, King Cairo, in the process.

This romance effectively killed Chyna’s friendship with Kim Kardashian, as Blac attacked Kylie on multiple occasions over social media.

But then she started to actually date Rob, causing yet another rift between this troubled sock maker and his relatives.

Presumed at first to be nothing but a farce, or perhaps a PR stunt, Chyna and Rob’s relationship grew stronger and stronger… until they got engaged!

And then Chyna got pregnant!

And then Chyna gave birth to a little girl named Dream Kardashian in November.

Still, despite seemingly integrating herself deeply in the Kardashian-Jenner universe, Chyna has never been fully welcomed by …read more

Read more here:: THG