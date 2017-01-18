The ladies seemed to turn over a new leaf on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 Episode 7 after the recent argument at games night.

We picked up with Dorit Kemsley chatting to PK about Dorit’s fight with Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna. PK was quick to point out that Dorit was talking too much about her friends and that was getting her in trouble.

In Malibu, Kyle Richard, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd met up to check out Mauricio’s new listing. The how was very big. Kyle revealed that it was getting to her that her husband was always working and they barely got time to spend with each other.

After that, they all went to lunch and Kim revealed that she did not want to talk about the fight at her games night. Kim said that she was proud of her sister’s sobriety.

Elsewhere, Lisa Rinna met up with her friend, Eden Sassoon and they got talking about games night. Eden claimed that she felt “no connection” to Kyle at the game night.

Lisa R was shocked because she thought they …read more

