Savannah Chrisley is alive, but not so well.

The frequent beauty pageant contestant, best known for her role on her family’s USA reality series, Chrisley Knows Best, was seriously injured in a car accident on Monday.

She reportedly suffered a broken vertebrae in the crash and is still experiencing pain throughout her body.

The 19-year-old updated Instagram followers late Tuesday about her condition, expressing gratitude that she is even able to do so after what transpired.

Sharing a photo montage that includes a picture of herself in the hospital… a picture of her destroyed vehicle and a quote (The only way God can show us He’s in control is to put us in situation we can’t control.”), Chrisley wrote the following:

“I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote.

“The past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word.”

As you can see in the following image, Chrisley’s car appears to be totaled.

There’s essentially no front left side remaining.

According to 2016 Miss Teen Tennesee competitor, the accident took place after her floor mat got stuck behind …read more

Read more here:: THG