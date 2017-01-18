Jeremy Calvert has a few things to say to Leah Messer.

A few angry and bitter things to say to Leah Messer, we should clarify.

As those who watch Teen Mom 2 online or on television witnessed this week, tension ran unusually high between Jeremy and Leah, who are parents to three-year old daughter Adalynn and who divorced in 2015.

The ex-couple went at it over Calvert practically kidnapping the infant and taking her out of state… as Messer interpreted his actions, at least.

As depicted on the latest episode of this MTV smash hit, Calvert appeared to take Adalynn on a trip to Ohio, failing to answer any phone calls or text messages from his former spouse in the process.

The incident took place after Messer’s hometown of Elkview, West Virginia suffered a major flood.

While Messer’s house fortunately came out of the natural disaster unscathed, Calvert’s family residence in Ohio was significantly damaged.

Jeremy therefore left South Dakota, where he had been working, to return home and help out his parents.

He had Adalynn with him at the time. And Leah claimed she was left in the dark when it came to her child’s whereabouts.

"We're supposed to get another flash-flood warning, and she's in

