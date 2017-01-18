  • redit
Watch Being Mary Jane Online: Check Out Season 4 Episode 2

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 18, 2017
Just a week ago, Being Mary Jane premiered its fourth season with an episode titled “Getting Nekkid.”

It features Gabrielle Union’s main character having an interesting encounter with a man, while also seeking to change both her career and her attitude.

Being Mary Jane Season 4 Episode 2, meanwhile, followed a similar theme, as the follow-up installment was titled “Getting Naked.”

In this case, Mary Jane was pitted against her idol, Ronda, while Niecy attempted to balance her life.

Did she succeed? And what else transpired? Click o the video above to watch Being Mary Jane online and find out now!

