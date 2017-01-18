This Is Us Season 1 Episode 12 was titled “The Big Day.”

It was yet another strong, emotional installment of the new NBC drama.

During the hour, an exhausted Rebecca actually forgot Jack’s birthday, which was pretty understandable when you consider that their triplets’ due date was quickly approaching.

Elsewhere, Dr. K struggled to cope with the loss of his wife; and the firefighter who brought Randall to the hospital fought in a different way: to save his marriage.

