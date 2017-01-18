  • redit
Watch This Is Us Online: Check Out Season 1 Episode 12

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 18, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

This Is Us Season 1 Episode 12 was titled “The Big Day.”

It was yet another strong, emotional installment of the new NBC drama.

During the hour, an exhausted Rebecca actually forgot Jack’s birthday, which was pretty understandable when you consider that their triplets’ due date was quickly approaching.

Elsewhere, Dr. K struggled to cope with the loss of his wife; and the firefighter who brought Randall to the hospital fought in a different way: to save his marriage.

Use the video featured above to watch This Is Us online and make sure you’re all caught up on the excellent show now.

