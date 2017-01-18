  • redit
Watch Teen Wolf Online: Check Out Season 6 Episode 8

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 18, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Teen Wolf Season 6 Episode 8 was titled “Blitzkrieg.”

That doesn’t go a long way toward explaining what actually transpired, of course.

So scroll down for a summary of events…

On this installment of the MTV hit, Scott, Lydia and Malia decided to storm the rift in an attempt to get Stiles back.

Meanwhile, elsewhere during an intense hour of television, Liam, Hayden and Mason made a deal with Theo in order to learn Douglas’s real plan.

How did it go? And what else transpired on Teen Wolf this week?

Use the video above to watch Teen Wolf online and find out now.

