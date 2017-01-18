Abby Lee Miller wants to find a new leader for the ALDC as it becomes clear they will need to find consistency if they have any hope of succeeding at nationals.

When Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 8 got underway, Abby was still ecstatic about winning at Fresno. If you watch Dance Moms online, you will know that the ALDC previously struggled to emerge victorious at Fresno, so this was kind of a big deal for them.

With Nia leading the group number, Holly wanted Abby to start to understand that Nia could be a huge success if Abby put in the work with her.

However, drama was not far off when Holly was not put at the top of the pyramid and Holly aired her frustrations to Abby. She claimed that whenever Maddie won a group number, she was at the top of the pyramid.

As you all know, Abby does not like being put on the spot and revealed she did not give a damn about what Holly felt.

Sometime later, Abby revealed that the groups would be traveling to Phoenix, Arizona. She also let slip that she would be pitting Elliana

