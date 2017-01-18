  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

It’s Moving Day — The Obamas Move Into New D.C. Home, POTUS Makes History With Commutations

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 18, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo 2d8be2886c2_zps9aqitaad.jpeg

The moving trucks have arrived and President Obama is making his last rounds at the White House. Get his final surprises for his staff inside…

He’s been surprising everybody these last few days, from Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom to kids at the local D.C. homeless shelter who the Obamas donated Sasha and Malia’s playground set to. Wednesday afternoon, POTUS popped up at his Press Secretary Josh Earnest‘s last press briefing before the Administration leaves office. Check it above.

In less than 48 hours, the Obamas will be jetting to Palm Springs for their first vacay as civilians in eight years, immediately after Inauguration. And when they get back, they’re coming back to brand new digs.

As previously discussed, the Obamas copped a new home in Washington D.C. that is gorgeously appointed and plenty of space for the family of 4. It’s even being outfitted with a special office per Mr. O’s request.

The moving trucks were spotted outside the new digs on Wednesday as their new home was being unpacked:

photo 2d8be2886c2_zps9aqitaad.jpeg photo 4ae071f4de6_zps0numvldm.jpeg photo 4483b267edf_zps9em67kpy.jpeg

We can’t wait to see …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 4977 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *