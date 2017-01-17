Today, we honor First Lady Michelle Obama on her 53rd birthday with our top 10 moments that she inspired us to be better woman, moms, friends, community leaders…I mean, we could go on all day. Get it all inside…

53 never looked so good!

Today, First Lady Michelle Obama celebrates her birthday, the last she will celebrate as sitting First Lady. Over the last 8 years, we’ve watched in awe as our classy first lady graciously served in a position she didn’t ask for. She totally changed the game when it comes to the title “First Lady” and we’re just glad we got the chance to witness it all.

Here are the Top 10 moments Michelle Obama inspired us most (because there are MANY) with her #BLACKGIRLMAGIC:

1. Michelle Obama always catered to women, especially young girls, with her many initiatives.

FLOTUS launched her “Let Girls Learn” initiative to ensure adolescent girls get the education they deserve. She covered SEVENTEEN magazine where she advised young girls to “ignore the haters” and offered up college application tips. She also sat on a panel with “black•ish” starlet Yara Shahidi to empower girls everywhere on the International Day of the …read more

