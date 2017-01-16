Future now says he’s simply a fan of the Falcons and he was not there for petty reasons. Just wanted to support his team. Mmmhmm.
After the game, Ciara and Russ showed their love for each other with a united front. They exchanged sweet and supportive posts about their love and thankfulness for each other:
Amber Rose had some bae-time with her new boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy yesterday at the Knicks game. Get into their kiss-cam game plus Ciara & Russell‘s lovey-dovey post game exchange (and what Future says about him being at the Seahawks game).
Amber and Val are putting their PDA on front street these days. They arrived to MSG yesterday hand in hand and all smiles before the Knicks’ MLK Day game:
The cute twosome posed for pics courtside and even got caught in the kiss cam:
A video posted by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:56am PST
They have been dating for a few months, and just recently confirmed it a few weeks ago with a huge kiss for the Gram.
Ciara is covering the new February 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa, and she drops some knowledge about having standards.
The fab chick dished to the mag …read more
Read more here:: YBF
Leave a Reply