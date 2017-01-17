Bella Thorne has had an interesting few weeks on social media.

Frankly, we didn’t think she was famous enough to have tens of thousands of people actively hate her, but it turns out we were wrong!

It all started when Bella got caught cheating on actor Tyler Posey with musician Charlie Puth.

Charlie says he was under the impression that Bella was single when they met, and he publicly broke it off with her on Twitter after news of her infidelity went public.

Thorne shot back at Puth, describing him as “butthurt” and claiming that he misread the situation.

We may never know who was right, but the damage to Bella’s public image had already been done.

Posey and Puth both have large online followings, and their fans took the accusations that Bella had screwed both men over to heart.

Within hours of her social media spat with Puth a “#BellaThorneIsOver” party was trending on YouTube, with many tweeting that they weren’t aware she was enough of a “thing” to be “over.”

Unfortunately the news of Bella’s latest hook-up is unlikely to do much for her battered reputation.

It seems the actress is currently involved with YouTube prankster Sam Pepper.