Kailyn Lowry came under fire for her tough love approach when she told her son Isaac about her divorce from Javi Marroquin. After viewers bashed Lowry for the heartbreaking scene, Marroquin exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how Isaac is handling their separation today.

On last night’s episode, Isaac said how he wants a Jurassic Park room in Marroquin’s new home.

“I don’t know if you’re going to have your own room at his house,” Lowry told her son. “I think if you go over there you can stay in Lincoln’s room. I don’t think you’re going to have your own room babe.”

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

Isaac, who is Lowry’s son from a previous relationship with Jo Rivera, responded, “But why? But I want my own room,”

“I know, but it just doesn’t work that way,” Lowry said.

Although Isaac seemed heartbroken at the time, Marroquin exclusively told Radar how he’s handling the split better today.

“Yeah it was sad to see him like that, but he does have his own room at my house,” Marroquin said. “He’s doing a lot better now.”

The scene caused …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online