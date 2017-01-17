  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Here’s A Sneak Peek At Cam Newton On The Set Of His Super Bowl Commercial…And He’s Attractive AF

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 17, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo chrom1.jpg

Cam Newton won’t be on the field for the Super Bowl, but he’ll still be in the mix. Go inside for a few behind-the-scenes flicks of the Carolina QB looking fine AF while working…

The Carolina Panthers had a less than stellar football season this year winning only 6 games and losing 10. Sheesh! Needless to say, the Panthers won’t be hitting the gridiron for Super Bowl LI.

But, that doesn’t mean you won’t see Panthers QB Cam Newton during the big game.

The sexy NFLer got dapper in a cobalt blue tailored suit to shoot scenes for a Buick Super Bowl commercial in L.A.

photo Chrom4.jpg

Model Miranda Kept, also decked out in blue, joined the superstar quarterback on set.

photo chrom3.jpg

photo chrom2.jpg

Yum.

Details about the spot are still under wraps, but we do know their 30-second spot is slated to run during the first half. So, be on the look out for Cam.

FYI – It’s ironic Cam is starring in a Buick commercial. Back in 2014, he suffered fractures in his back after a Buick caused his Dodge truck to flip over several times as he was on his way to a …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 4981 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *