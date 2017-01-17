Betty White turned 95-years-old on January 17, 2017.
Many celebrities took to social media to address the milestone by wishing the star a very happy birthday.
Scroll down for the reactions.
1. Reese Witherspoon
Proof of why #BettyWhite is my all time fav! HBD @BettyMWhite !!
2. Craig Ferguson
Happy Birthday to my beautiful pal @BettyMWhite. First actress I ever worked with in Hollywood. Spoiled me for the rest. I love you Betty. X.
3. Wendy Williams
Happy birthday, Betty White!
4. Sarah Michelle Gellar
@BettyMWhite wishing you the happiest 95 birthday. You inspire and motivate us all!!
5. Kyle Richards
Happy birthday to one of my favorite role models @bettymwhite So fortunate to have worked with you. I wish you continued health, happiness and success #happybirthdaybettywhite.
6. William Shatner
Congratulations!
