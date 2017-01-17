  • redit
Betty White Turns 95: Celebrities Wish Her Happy Birthday

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 17, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Reese witherspoon at the 2016 oscars

Betty White turned 95-years-old on January 17, 2017.

Many celebrities took to social media to address the milestone by wishing the star a very happy birthday.

Scroll down for the reactions.

1. Reese Witherspoon

Proof of why #BettyWhite is my all time fav! HBD @BettyMWhite !!

2. Craig Ferguson

Craig ferguson image
Happy Birthday to my beautiful pal @BettyMWhite. First actress I ever worked with in Hollywood. Spoiled me for the rest. I love you Betty. X.

3. Wendy Williams

Wendy williams on the red carpet
Happy birthday, Betty White!

4. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah michelle gellar at the pcas
@BettyMWhite wishing you the happiest 95 birthday. You inspire and motivate us all!!

5. Kyle Richards

Kyle richards runs errands in beverly hills
Happy birthday to one of my favorite role models @bettymwhite So fortunate to have worked with you. I wish you continued health, happiness and success #happybirthdaybettywhite.

6. William Shatner

William shatner photograph
Congratulations!

