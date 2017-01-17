  • redit
‘Rehab Addict’ Fail! Nicole In Jeopardy Of Losing Fixer Upper After Neighborhood Complaints

Nicole Curtis is in danger of losing her latest home renovation project, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Curtis, 40, purchased the home at 1522 Hillside Ave. under Detroit Renovations LLC. A local news outlet reported that she purchased the home in November 2012 for just $2 — under the condition that she began repairing the home within a year.

She did not complete the necessary renovations by July 2016, much to the neighbor’s frustrations — and also declined to give the county appropriate updates as agreed upon either, according to the local news outlet.

Instead, she hosted a fundraiser for her friend with cancer at the dilapidated home …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online

      

