Nicole Curtis is in danger of losing her latest home renovation project, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!
Curtis, 40, purchased the home at 1522 Hillside Ave. under Detroit Renovations LLC. A local news outlet reported that she purchased the home in November 2012 for just $2 — under the condition that she began repairing the home within a year.
It’s a hot mess -anyway you look at it. Ever wonder what it’s like inside ? Tomorrow doors open at 11 am -1522 hillside ave north $5 at the door goes to our buddy, Sean, to #fightcancer I’m taking your $$$, pics and telling you what I think about things like ….well, you know #1522hillside #minneapolis
She did not complete the necessary renovations by July 2016, much to the neighbor’s frustrations — and also declined to give the county appropriate updates as agreed upon either, according to the local news outlet.
Instead, she hosted a fundraiser for her friend with cancer at the dilapidated home …read more
