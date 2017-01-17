  • redit
Gwyneth Paltrow: Shove Rocks in Your Vagina to Get Better at Sex!

Gwyneth Paltrow Signs Copies of 'It's All Easy' Cookbook in NYC

Gwyneth Paltrow is just brimming with ideas.

The problem is, most of them involve your vagina, and are terrible.

You have thought it couldn’t get any worse than Paltrow’s tips on steam-cleaning your vadge. You were wrong…

Unless you have some very unusual bedroom kinks, or you happen to be Lena Dunham’s little sister, you’ve probably never given much thought to filling your nether regions with rocks.

Gwyneth would like to change that.

But of course, she’d like you to buy some overpriced crap from her ridiculous website first.

Specifically, she’d like you to shell out $66 for a jade egg that you will then slip into your va-jay-jay to enhance your lady powers.

The entire article about why you should pack your genitals full of shiny stones is worth reading but the highlight has to be the hard sell, in which whatever intern is being paid p–sy eggs fills you in on the benefits

Fans say regular use increases chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general.

The post goes on to instruct:

“Please be sure to follow the instructions included with your egg.”

<img src="https://the-hollywood-gossip-res.cloudinary.com/iu/s–ucZDeLwj–/t_xlarge_p/cs_srgb,f_auto,fl_strip_profile.lossy,q_auto:low/v1460482015/gwyneth-paltrow-stella-mccartney-autumn-2016-presentation.jpg" data-pin-media="https://the-hollywood-gossip-res.cloudinary.com/iu/s–R-ZrFoch–/t_full/cs_srgb,f_auto,fl_strip_profile.lossy,q_auto:low/v1460482015/gwyneth-paltrow-stella-mccartney-autumn-2016-presentation.jpg" data-pin-description="Gwyneth Paltrow: Shove Rocks in Your Vagina to Get Better at Sex!" data-pin-url="https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/2017/01/gwyneth-paltrow-shove-rocks-in-your-vagina-to-get-better-at-sex/" …read more

