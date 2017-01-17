  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Kerry Washington: What the Heck Did She Say on Ellen?

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 17, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Kerry washington prepares to return of scandal in hilarious fash

We think we speak for all television viewers when we say the following:

FINALLY!!!!!!!!!

Following a hiatus that lasted way too long, Scandal Season 6 will finally kick off on ABC on Thursday, January 26.

The series took an extended break between the spring and this winter due to star Kerry Washington’s real-life pregnancy.

So Ellen DeGeneres figured that Washington needed some practice prior to reprising her beloved role as Olivia Pope on this addictive new drama, inviting the actress on her talk show for a game of “Speak Out.”

This basically involved Washington putting a piece of plastic inside her mouth and trying to … well… speak out. In coherent fashion.

And it involved Ellen having to guess what the heck Washington is saying.

Before asking readers to hit PLAY on the following video in order to see this hilarious back-and-forth in action, we had to get at least try to give fans a few Scandal spoilers prior to the show’s big return.

“It’s worth the wait,” Washington told Ellen during their taping, referring to the election that happens on the show. “In the first 10 minutes you will find out who won and who lost.”

We can’t wait!

Check out this uproarious clip now!

…read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 4987 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *