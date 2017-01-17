We think we speak for all television viewers when we say the following:

FINALLY!!!!!!!!!

Following a hiatus that lasted way too long, Scandal Season 6 will finally kick off on ABC on Thursday, January 26.

The series took an extended break between the spring and this winter due to star Kerry Washington’s real-life pregnancy.

So Ellen DeGeneres figured that Washington needed some practice prior to reprising her beloved role as Olivia Pope on this addictive new drama, inviting the actress on her talk show for a game of “Speak Out.”

This basically involved Washington putting a piece of plastic inside her mouth and trying to … well… speak out. In coherent fashion.

And it involved Ellen having to guess what the heck Washington is saying.

Before asking readers to hit PLAY on the following video in order to see this hilarious back-and-forth in action, we had to get at least try to give fans a few Scandal spoilers prior to the show’s big return.

“It’s worth the wait,” Washington told Ellen during their taping, referring to the election that happens on the show. “In the first 10 minutes you will find out who won and who lost.”

We can’t wait!

Check out this uproarious clip now!

…read more

Read more here:: THG