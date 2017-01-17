  • redit
Justin Bieber: Selena Gomez is Just Using The Weeknd!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 17, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Selena Gomez at MET Gala

According to a new report, Selena Gomez has truly fallen for The Weeknd.

Mere days after she was first spotted in public with her new man, Selena is allegedly telling friends that she’s never felt this strongly for a man before.

No, not even when it came to Justin Bieber.

Things with The Weeknd are “completely different” than they were with Bieber, an insider tells Hollywood Life, implying that Gomez and her fellow artist are involved in a very serious relationship.

And how does this make Bieber feel?

Is he sad? Shocked? Angry? Jealous?

Nope, none of the above, according to TMZ.

He actually finds the whole thing pretty comical.

Despite what outlets such as Us Weekly and E! News have reported, and despite photographs showing Gomez kissing and hugging The Weeknd after a romantic date in Los Angeles last week, Bieber simply isn’t buying this relationship.

He doesn’t think it’s based on any actual feelings.

A source tells TMZ that Bieber thinks Selena is simply using The Weekd for publicity and promotional purposes.

Gomez is reportedly working on new music and also reportedly working on new music with The Weeknd.

Bieber therefore thinks she’s doing the same thing here as she did with Nick Jonas and …read more

