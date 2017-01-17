Issa Rae is heating up the magazine circuit with a hot shot in ELLE magazine’s latest issue. Get into her caped dress fabness, plus check out the trailer to a new YouTube series she’s executive producing with Jussie Smollett inside…

Issa Rae didn’t nab that Golden Globe this year, but she’s still out here winning!

The “Insecure” star posed it up in ELLE magazine’s “Women In Television” portfolio that is featured in the February 2017 issue (that also highlights covergirl Zoe Kravitz).

Shot by Jean-Francois Campos, the YBF actress/producer posed it up in a black Brandon Maxwell FQ16 caped mini dress, showing off her smooth stems.

In other news…



The “Awkward Black Girl” creator has teamed up with “Empire” star Jussie Smollett to executive produce a new YouTube series.

“Giants” tells the story of “three millennials determined to live life on their own terms, no matter the cost. And regardless of race, these characters’ experiences are relatable to almost anyone because they learn the hard way that when life kicks your a**, you either lie down or fight back.”

James Bland wrote, produced and directed the series. He’s also the lead character in the series …read more

