Way back when, many of the Teen Mom stars you’ve grown to know and (sort of) love started out on 16 and Pregnant.
But what about those who did not make the cut for Teen Mom… or Teen Mom 2… or Teen Mom 3?
What ever happened to Summer Rewis, Izabella Tovar, and Nikkole Paulun?
We’ve caught up with a handful of the 16 and Pregnant stars you may have forgotten, along with the ones who are now much older, possibly pregnant again and still in the MTV spotlight:
1. NIKKOLE PAULUN
The ex-party girl was featured on the fomer MTV series after giving birth to son Lyle as a teenager. These days, the Michigan native is also a parent to a one-year girl and shares parenting stories and tips on her social media profiles.
2. IZABELLA TOVAR
After welcoming son Enrique with husband Jairo, the couple managed to stay together, welcoming a daughter named Anastazia. The two are married and Tovar graduated from college in May of 2016.
3. MADDY GODSEY
Poor Maddy got pregnant from a one-night-stand. She is still raising little Aubrey on her own, but now she’s doing it in a brand new house.
4. AUTUMN CRITTENDON
