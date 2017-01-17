Way back when, many of the Teen Mom stars you’ve grown to know and (sort of) love started out on 16 and Pregnant.

But what about those who did not make the cut for Teen Mom… or Teen Mom 2… or Teen Mom 3?

What ever happened to Summer Rewis, Izabella Tovar, and Nikkole Paulun?

We’ve caught up with a handful of the 16 and Pregnant stars you may have forgotten, along with the ones who are now much older, possibly pregnant again and still in the MTV spotlight: