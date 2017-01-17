Celebrity VIP Lounge
Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web
Category:
Celebrity News
T.I. isn’t letting Trump talk slick about civil rights icon John Lewis.
Continue reading…
…read more
Read more here:: The Boombox
Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.
Macy Kain – who has written 4984 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.
Previous Post
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Season 7, Episode 10 Recap: Mariahlynn and Major Galore Get Into Fight
Next Post
Selena Gomez Takes The Weeknd With Her Wherever She Goes
Related Posts
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name(required)
E-mail(required)
Website
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Be A Fan On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Leave a Reply