Plies was arrested in Tampa early this morning and was charged for a DUI. But he’s already out…with a drink in his hand. Deets inside..

Rapper Plies — government name Algernod Washington — found himself behind bars just before 5AM this morning.

Cops arrested the 40-year-old Florida “Bust It Baby” rapper in Hillsborough County and charged him with a DUI. According to his police report, he refused a breath/blood/urine/saliva test. Check out his arrest report below:

He posted his $500 bond rather quickly, because this is what he just posted about an hour ago:

Apparently, he’s already back to lounging in a beach chair with a drink (it COULD be coca-cola, who knows). He asked if he should go to the Falcons game this upcoming weekend. Hmph.

Just a few days ago, he posted a bunch of drunken videos while he was in the front seat of a car and singing Mary J. Blige. Then he swore to never drink again: