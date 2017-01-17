Donald Trump is not exactly the most popular figure in Hollywood.

But few celebrities have been as openly disdainful and distrusting of the President-Elect as Chelsea Handler.

The comedian cried on air after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton on November 8.

She then seriously considered moving to Spain, prior to staying put and deciding to use her talk show as a platform to talk about politics and the state of this country.

Handler also plans to lead the Women’s March at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21.

Just days away from Trump being inaugurated as President, Handler spoke to Variety from her home in New York City, responding to a question about the real estate mogul’s victory with a surprising answer.

Does she blame a poorly-run Clinton campaign for the stunning Trump win?

Frustrated white workers in states such as Florida and Michigan?

Trump’s message on jobs?

Nope, nope and nope.

Handler blames Kim Kardashian. And Khloe Kardashian. And Kourtney Kardashian. And probably Kylie Jenner, too.

After blaming the media for treating Trump like an “entertainer” instead of a politician, Handler explained her viewpoint thusly:

“We’ve turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown …read more

