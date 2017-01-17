President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama spent their final MLK Day in office at a homeless shelter in D.C. The Obamas helped paint a mural of Martin Luther King Jr. and played around with a few kiddies on the swing set they just donated to the shelter. More inside…

More tears!

We’re still having a hard time coming to terms that President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are leaving the White House. Ugh! Such is life.

Days before they leave the people’s house for good, POTUS and FLOTUS spent their final MLK Day in office painting a mural of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and playing on Sasha and Malia’s old playground set that FLOTUS recently donated.

The Obamas arrived at Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter, a family shelter in the Woodland neighborhood of southeast D.C., for their MLK Day of service. When the president and first lady made their first appearance, one of the children yelled, “It’s Barack Obama!” in awe that our 44th president was standing right in front of them. POTUS greeted the kiddies with his usual “Hey Guys!”

The Obamas rolled up their sleeves to finish a mural of the late civil …read more

