Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is not on speaking terms with his family, but he’s doing his best to keep a touchy subject private.

Even as current circumstances make that extremely hard.

Rodgers, whose already high profile is skyrocketing after his playoff heroics this winter, has seen his family feud come back to the fore.

Sunday, Aaron’s father, Ed Rodgers, confirmed to The New York Times that the family is not in verbal communication with the NFL QB.

Because the immensely popular athlete is just that – immensely popular – his mysterious, unspoken rift with his family is truly surprising.

Add to the fact that it became public knowledge when younger brother Jordan competed on The Bachelorette last year … and won.

“Fame can change things,” Ed Rodgers, the father of both boys and an older son, Luke, said of the “difficult” situation with his children.

Jordan, 28, revealed on the ABC show that although he was very close with Luke, Aaron Rodgers is estranged from the rest of the family.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life,” Jordan explained. “I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].”

While Jordan and his father have opened up about

