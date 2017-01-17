Look, Jay Z is probably not cheating on Beyonce with Kris Jenner.

We don’t really care what some Hollywood hairdresser named Anthony Pazos told The Daily Mail a few weeks ago.

But a new report cites a bit of actual evidence in making a case for why the long-rumored Beyonce-Jay Z divorce may finally take place at some point in 2017.

And it all goes back to a sexual liaison the rapper allegedly had in 1992.

According to Radar Online, Jay Z (real name: Shawn Corey Carter) has been fighting to avoid a DNA test that would finally, officially determine whether or not he’s the biological father of Rymir Satterthwaite.

At 23 years old, Satterthwaite has been saying for years that Jay Z impregnated his mother, Wanda, long before the artist met and fell in love with Beyonce.

So this isn’t a question of whether or not Jay Z cheated on Beyonce.

The supposed divorce on the alleged horizon is not related to Becky with the Good Hair, the nickname Beyonce gave to Jay Z’s reported mistress on her hit record “Lemonade.”

Instead, an insider is telling Radar that Beyonce may have had it with her husband as a result of the salacious details yet …read more

Read more here:: THG