Over the past couple years Lindsay Lohan has taken her career to a place that everyone saw coming (the gutter) and her persona in a direction that very few anticipated.

Casting the washed-up trainwreck image that she’s worked so hard to cultivate aside, Lindsay has adopted a sort of Carmen San Diego-meets-Angelina-Jolie persona, wherein she talks with a fake foreign accent and pretends to understand international politics.

We may never know for sure if Lindsay is a Turkish spy (Yes, that’s a legitimate theory.), but we do know that she’s very serious about cutting ties with Hollywood, and seeking deeper meaning abroad.

Last week, Lindsay made waves when she deleted all the photos from her Instagram and replaced with a brief message written in Arabic.

Lindsay’s bio now reads simply, “Alaikum salam,” which translates to “peace be with you,” and is a traditional greeting in Muslim communities.

Lindsay has been lying low for the past week, but Islamic fans the world over have been taking to social media to welcome her to their faith.

“I’m so happy that Lindsay Lohan found Islam. may Allah guide her and bless her,” tweeted one Muslim follower yesterday.

