Van Jones gets open and honest about learning black history through film. Meanwhile, Marc Lamont Hill is calling out all of the “mediocre Negros” meeting with Donald Trump. All the details inside…

Political bae Van Jones made an appearance on “The View” yesterday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The CNN commentator and the ladies walked out to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” before taking their seats at the table.

With Hidden Figures hitting theaters, Whoopi Goldberg mentioned a black woman wrote a blog about having to learn about black history facts — such as her own school once being Whites Only — through film. That struck a cord with Van where he admitted to being sexist and racist because he had no idea black female math geniuses existed. Hmph. The movie shed light on something he would have never known about had the film not be made.

“It showed me what a racist and sexist I am,” he said. “This little black girl comes out and stands in front of a blackboard and is a genius. Now, if it was a little white Steve Jobs I wouldn’t have been blown away. But to see a little black girl doing math …read more

Read more here:: YBF