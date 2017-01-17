Amber Rose is known in may circles not wearing a lot of clothing on social media.

She’s not shy when it comes to her body, that’s for certain.

However, the model and television personality is actually very well-covered in the following Instagram photo. She’s posing with many layers across her frame for a change.

But without any makeup on her face for a change! See for yourself:

In an image that showcases Rose’s natural beauty, the 33-year-old is rocking a classic white T-shirt while staring intensely into the camera.

She captioned the snapshot with a simple rose emoji.

Rose took a brief hiatus from social media toward the end of 2016, but has been active over the past few weeks mostly due to her burgeoning relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Just after the calendar flipped, for example, Rose shared a photo of herself and the Dancing with the Stars professional swapping spit, writing as a caption to the image:

“My love.”

She also gushed over her new man during an episode of her podcast, Loveline.

“It’s amazing. It’s so good,” Rose told co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue. “It’s been four months and I love his family and everyone is great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

Yay! …read more

