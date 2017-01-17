Did you know that if the Affordable Care Act is repealed without an adequate replacement plan, more than half of the American population could be denied coverage due to pre-existing conditions?

That has nothing to do with this article; we just wanted to provide a little context for the fact that some folks are freaking out about a college-aged girl going to a party where other people might have been drinking.

Yes, it’s time for another Malia Obama “partying scandal.”

So get ready to clutch your pearls and spew your Earl Grey all over the screen, as you read the shocking account of a soon-to-be Harvard student who went out with friends and … danced!

According to Radar Online, Malia hit up a D.C. night spot over the weekend.

The site notes that Malia “made the cut” for the club’s 18 and up night, because that’s how age limits work.

Radar also reports that “Malia was not seen drinking, but she was definitely having a good time.”

We assume they added “nudge, nudge … ya know – ‘a good time.'” *makes join smoking gesture with fingers*

So it seems that unlike Mike Pence, Malia has the capacity to enter an establishment where alcohol is being …read more

Read more here:: THG