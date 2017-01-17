It’s hard to keep up with the love life of Kourtney Kardashian.

Forgive the obvious (terrible) wordplay above, but it really is true. She’s with Scott Disick. She’s not. She is. She’s not. She is, maybe.

It’s enough to make your head spin.

Scott got Kourtney Kardashian pregnant again. No he didn’t. They’re trying for a fourth baby. They’re so close … but still broken up.

Ridiculous. Then add this to the mix:

Not only was she linked to young model Younes Bendjima, but a recent report indicated she and another (young) former flame hooked up:

Justin Bieber. Justin freakin’ Bieber.

Rumors of Kourtney hooking up with Justin Bieber again (the two famously got it on in late 2015) sent shockwaves through the blogosphere.

Bieber and Kardashian were seen at the West Hollywood hotspot The Peppermint Club on Saturday, after a birthday party for Cash Warren.

The two are now just friends, however, a source tells People, refuting claims that there is anything sexual going on between them (phew).

According to a Kardashian family source, she and the douche pop star “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together.”

The reason for that is pretty simple – and telling:

