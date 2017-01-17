Did Stevie J really change the sound of his music?

That was his plan on Leave It To Stevie Season 1 Episode 5 after his daughters had some harsh words for him.

We picked up with Stevie taking Savannah out to test drive cars, but she was less than impressed with Stevie because he kept trying to drive all of the cars instead of letting her test them out.

Stevie then put on his latest track for his daughter to hear, but she was highly critical about it. She seemed to think an artist should prove that they can change their sound up and still be relevant.

This struck a chord with Stevie, who then realized he should try to do something to stay relevant, but his plan was a shocker.

He told Tommie to have Sade and Savannah at a dive bar so he could showcase some new music, but this was from a genre his daughters knew nothing about.

That genre was Country and it definitely worked out for Stevie. If you watch Leave It To Stevie online, you will know that Stevie J …read more

Read more here:: THG