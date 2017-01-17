It’s only been a week since we first learned that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are dating, but it seems like the new couple is already getting serious.

Sources say the young singers have been spending as much time together as they can, and Selena is reportedly head over heels for her new dude.

In fact, she’s reportedly already experiencing stronger feelings for The Weeknd than she ever did for any of her previous boyfriends, including her most famous ex …

We’re talking, of course, about DJ Zedd.

We kid.

Despite her many career successes, Selena is likely as well-known for her relationship with Justin Bieber as she is for her music.

But while pop music fans and gossip hounds have a hard time leaving Jelena in the past, Ms. Gomez appears to have no trouble moving on.

A source with the annoying habit of toggling back and forth between The Weeknd’s stage moniker and his real name, Abel Tesfaye, recently told Hollywood Life that Selena is so head-over-heels that she’s basically all “Justin who?” these days:

“Selena is feeling things she never felt before with The Weeknd,” says the insider.

“The relationship with Abel is fresh and new for Selena, but she can tell things are …read more

