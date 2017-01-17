If at first you succeed… try, try again anyway?

This may be the unofficial new motto of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, based on a bombshell celebrity gossip report.

Having only just welcomed a daughter into the world in November, the irritating reality TV stars are reportedly planning to expand their family once again in the very near future.

Not only are Rob and Chyna tying for a second child, they are “desperately” trying for a second child, according to Radar Online.

This seems to run counter to Chyna’s incessant social media posting, as she’s been talking non-stop over the past month or so about her weight loss ambitions.

Alleges a Radar Online source who most definitely exists and was not made up by the website:

“Chyna really, really wants to have another baby right away. She does not want to wait until after the wedding. She wants that baby now!”

Got that, people? RIGHT THIS SECOND!

You better get to some unprotected banging, Rob.

To most women, of course, the thought of having sex at all within two months of giving birth seems even crazier than electing Donald Trump as President of the United States.

But Blac Chyna is not most women.

She must think that a second kid …read more

Read more here:: THG