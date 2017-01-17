On Vanderpump Rules Season 5 Episode 11, Kristen used a photo of Jax’s junk in a comedy bit – a.k.a. “The D Pic” – to Brittany’s consternation.

Meanwhile, Ariana dropped a BOMB on Stassi.

When Vanderpump Rules Season 5 Episode 11 got underway, Katie and Tom showed up at Lisa’s office and chatted about Lisa’s new products for dogs.

Katie told Lisa about Kristen’s comedy show, but Lisa laughed off the notion that Kristen was funny.

At the comedy show, everyone was shocked when Kristen used a picture of Jax’s junk to promote a fake app that turns pictures of genitals into “fine art.”

Yeah, it was definitely one of the most bizarre moments in reality TV history. Brittany noticed it was Jax’s penis straight off the bat and spoke to Stassi.

Stassi had no idea because she thinks all penises look the same. Brittany confronted Kristen, who claimed she found it difficult to find a penis on the internet that would be good enough for the show.

Somehow, that’s pretty hard to believe. It’s the internet.

The next day, Stassi and Kristen visited Brittany and Jax to let them …read more

Read more here:: THG