Leah Messer: Slammed For Ignoring Doctor’s Orders About Daughter Ali

Leah Messer Skinny

If you watch Teen Mom 2 online, you know that Leah Messer occasionally struggles with the demands of raising three young children as a single mom.

And by “occasionally struggles,” we mean that she constantly seems to be on the verge of hopping into her SUV and never coming back.

Already this season we’ve seen Leah suffer a breakdown over the possibility of running a few minutes late for an appointment, and subsequent episodes have led fans to wonder if she’s up to the task of sharing custody of all three of her daughters.

Leah’s stress over time management is understandable, as she lost custody of her twin daughters back in 2015, in large part because she consistently struggled to get them to school on time.

Unfortunately, she doesn’t apply that same vigilance to other areas of her life, as evidenced by her unwillingness to follow orders when it comes to her daughter Ali.

As fans of the show know, Ali – one of Leah’s two daughters with Corey Simms – suffers from muscular dystrophy.

The condition requires her to use a wheelchair much of the time and wear a helmet when she’s not using her chair.

Unfortunately, it seems that both …read more

