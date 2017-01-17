Did Team Prima manage to beat out Team Arete?

That was one of the more pressing questions on the latest episode of Celebrity Apprentice. Team Prima realized they were losing their ladies quickly after the loss of Snooki.

The teams met up at the Peterson Automotive Museum to be briefed on their next task. Both teams were in charge of creating a full photo campaign for Kawasaki motorcycles.

Kyle was named the project manager for Team Prima, while Carson was the manager for Team Arete.

There was some confusion over what the men were actually doing, but it seemed like they were planning on using naked drag queens for their pictures.

Kyle stepped back from giving ideas to the team because her most recent ones only got the team in trouble. Brooke decided to call in her husband for a photo shoot as the face of the campaign.

However, tensions flared when David worried that he would not look masculine enough if he had his picture taken on the back of a bike. Is this dude for real?

In the boardroom, Gemma told Team Prima that David deciding at the last minute to sit at the front of the motorbike ruined …read more

