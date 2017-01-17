James Garner portrayed a slew of memorable characters in his almost 60-year career, but his most treasured role was that of husband, and his 57-year marriage to Lois Clarke remains one of Hollywood’s sweetest love stories.

RADAR has unearthed a long-lost audio clip in which a besotted James can be heard pouring out his heart as he expresses his devotion to Lois.

A chance meeting at a friend’s home in 1956 set the stage for “The Rockford Files” star to meet the woman who would change his life forever.

“I just flipped out over this girl. She was gorgeous!” James recalls in the forgotten recording. “The night of the party at this friend’s [place], I had gone alone and she had gone alone. I asked her to dinner. We went to dinner that night, and we went out every night for the next two weeks.”

Each evening was more magical than the last, and after a whirlwind, 14-day courtship, the two were wed.

James, who was 71 at the time of the recording, already had more than 40 blissful years of marriage to look back on, but their lifelong …read more

