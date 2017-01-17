If The Bachelor spoilers have taught us anything over the years, it’s that there’s always a hero, and always a villain or two along the journey.

On The Bachelor Season 21 Episode 3, the ladies’ quest to woo Nick reached new heights … as did their hatred of Corinne Olympios.

First order of business? A moment of clarifiction.

Nick Viall admitted to the rest of the ladies that he sent Liz Sandoz home because he hooked up with her at Jade and Tanner’s wedding.

She didn’t want to have a relationship with him then, he says, so why give her a second chance at having one now (i.e. she’s an opportunist).

Afterward, he assures everyone that he’s there for them, while Corinne decides to “put on the sex charm” in an effort to one-up Liz.

Seriously, she is one hyper-sexual creature.

Putting on a trench coat with nothing underneath but a rose, she somehow procures some whipped cream and has Nick lick it off her.

The girl is something else, to say the least.

