Yandy Smith was not about to let Erika and Samantha ruin her life, so she decided to prove that the other women were talking smack on Love & Hip Hop Season 7 Episode 10.

We picked things up with Drewski meeting up with Julez and letting him know that Sky had moved in with him. If you watch Love & Hip Hop online, you’ll probably be thinking that this is surprising because they always fight.

An odd thing that Drewski did was set up a spy cam in the house. Now, that obviously means he does not quite trust Sky. Maybe that’s because Drewski would entertain the thought of cheating on her.

Somehow, Sky seems like the least likely person on this show to cheat, so there’s really no logic in his plan. If anything, it’s going to backfire and cost him his relationship.

Elsewhere, Rich and Peter met up at a car show to talk about what went down with Cisco. After some back and forth, Peter told Rich that he knew what Cisco was going through.